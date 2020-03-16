Local principal staying connected to students during school closure

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — By now most of our children know what “social distancing” means, but actually living it, that’s going to take some patience.

One local principal is trying to keep her students and their families connected to learning while keeping their physical distance.

Watervliet Elementary School principal Kelly Webster has been talking with her students, reading to them and also reassuring them during live chats on Facebook. One video was about mindfulness and staying positive through upsetting times.

Principal Webster also includes her children in the videos, as they are also home. She calls her Facebook page, “Mrs Webster’s Way” and she says she is trying to offer some stability during tough times.

“Children learn best when they feel connected to their teachers, so I figured that face to face- if you will, will offer them an opportunity for some stability in their life in this time when things are so unstable for everybody.”

Webster says she has received a lot of positive feedback from her students and their moms and dads. She says she plans on continuing the posts and plans on covering a broad range of subjects.

Here’s the link to Mrs. Webster’s Way: https://m.facebook.com/MrsWebsterWay/

