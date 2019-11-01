Local priest killed in Thursday evening flash floods

HERKIMER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Father J. Thomas Connery, a local priest of the Diocese of Albany, died tragically on Thursday after his car was caught in the flash flooding affecting the Herkimer and Newport areas.

Police say Connery exited his vehicle and got swept away after getting stuck in the floodwaters on Military Road. A witness tried to help Connery but was also washed downstream due to the strong current.

The Diocese of Albany issued a statement regarding Father Connery’s death:

We are so saddened to learn of Father Thomas Connery’s tragic death, but we know that he died as he lived — serving the people of God without fear or concern for himself. Father Connery was a devoted priest who served faithfully for 56 years and just weeks ago had accepted a new assignment as sacramental minister for Sts. Anthony and Joseph Church in Herkimer as well as St. John the Baptist in Newport.

Connery, 82, was born in Troy and ordained as a priest at the Catheral of the Immaculate Coneption in Albany in 1963. He was named hospital chaplain at Albany Medical Center, and became pastor of St. Joseph’s in Albany in 1978.

A fixture in the Diocese, Connery was best known as the pastor at Immaculate Conception in Glenville from 1990-2007. In addition to his work in the Diocese, Connery was also actively involved in other outreach programs to help those in need.

In his statement Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger added, “May he rest in peace, and may his family be comforted by the faith that served as Father Connery’s strength and foundation throughout his life of ministry.”

Funeral arrangements will be posted when the information becomes available.