Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Local police taking steps to protect against coronavirus

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The coronavirus is forcing many to dramatically change their everyday routines, and the same goes for local police officers.

Law enforcement is considered an essential service, but with such close contact to the public, departments are taking measures to ensure their officers are safe, too.

In addition, police said city residents are doing what’s being asked of them by giving online reporting versus people coming into the station.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak