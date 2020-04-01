Local police taking steps to protect against coronavirus

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The coronavirus is forcing many to dramatically change their everyday routines, and the same goes for local police officers.

Law enforcement is considered an essential service, but with such close contact to the public, departments are taking measures to ensure their officers are safe, too.

In addition, police said city residents are doing what’s being asked of them by giving online reporting versus people coming into the station.

