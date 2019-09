SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department needs help identifying three males.

Police said criminal tampering took place around 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 17 at the newer Woodlawn Avenue parking garage, and police are looking for the three men pictured.

Anyone with information can call in an anonymous tip at (518) 584-TIPS or contact Ptl. Marshall at (518) 584-1800 with information.