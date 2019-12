COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local police department is deploying a new tool to help first responders communicate with citizens in non-emergency situations.

It’s called YakResponder, and Colonie police said it allows direct contact between callers and dispatchers via text messaging.

There is no need to download an app or sign up for the service. They hope it will help in the response to minor car accidents, lost pet, or stolen item.