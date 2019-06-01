Local police investigating stolen alligator

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Columbia County are investigating a stolen alligator.

According to the sheriff’s office, the animal was stolen in the early evening on May 25 from a home on Cemetery Road in New Lebanon.

The alligator is about 6 ft. long, has a scar on its face, is missing the tip of its tail, and there’s a hole in the back web part of one of its feet. The owner of the home is licensed and permitted to possess the animal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 828-3344.