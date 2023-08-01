ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many communities across the Capital Region took part in National Night Out on Tuesday. The event brings police and community members together for a barbecue and other fun activities.

National Night Out is to let those in the community know who the police officers are that keep them safe. The New York State Police took part in the event in Albany.

The event in Troy took part in Knickerbocker Park. Officials said they wanted to make it more of a block party atmosphere for those who attended.