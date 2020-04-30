Local pizzeria shipping frozen pizza care packages to military overseas

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a Barstool Sports review of Paesan’s Pizza went viral, a local sergeant in the 206th Military Police Company, who is currently deployed in Afghanistan, reached out to the pizzeria owner.

The sergeant asked if Paesan’s could send them frozen pizza overseas. Owner Frank Scavio is now making that wish a reality and will be sending them a care package. Scavio said anyone in the community who would like to take part is welcome to do so.

“We are tying to get it there for Armed Services Day, which is May 16. It’s a Saturday. It might take about a week to get there, so we are hoping if you can get a package — if you have a package — to please get it to us by May 10.”

You can drop off care package items to the Paesan’s Pizza location in Latham. Scavio will be paying for the shipping, he said he can’t wait to pay it forward to the brave men and women who are serving the country.

