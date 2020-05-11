Local pizzeria pays it forward; sends pizzas, care packages to troops overseas

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local pizza store owner is doing his best to pay it forward by giving some troops a taste of home.

After Paesan’s Pizza was featured on Barstool Sports, a local sergeant named Stephen Kolbe got in touch with owner Frank Scavio. Scavio then made it his mission to get his pizza to Sgt. Kolbe and his men, and he invited members of the public to chip in.

He now said the operation has been a success with honey buns, dice cards, masks, mugs, and 30 frozen pizzas on their way to Afghanistan.

There’s usually a one-week turnaround, but Scavio is hoping USPS can do their bit to ensure the pies arrive in top condition.

“It’s gonna be a big challenge,” he said “It’s gonna be an unbelievable challenge, but we’re hoping and praying that the post office pulls through on their end — it gets there in one piece, and hopefully, nobody hijacks the cargo when they see the Paesan labels on the boxes.”

Scavio said he intends to keep paying it forward several times a year. If you want to send a pizza with his next shipment, simply go to paesanspizza.com and write “For Afghanistan” in the notes when making your order.

