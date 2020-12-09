Local photography studio takes class photos for free

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local photography studio is ensuring students can remember the school year with a class photo at no cost.

iSmile Studios wanted to find a way to give back to the community during difficult times. And with social distancing in place, they knew many kids would miss out on their class photo.

They took photos Wednesday at The Landing Hotel in Schenectady. The pictures were taken at no cost, and the studio is also waiving the cost to send the photos to the school yearbook.

With the success of the event, iSmile hopes to hold a similar event some time after the holidays.

