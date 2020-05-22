Local photographers finalists in statewide PSA face mask competition

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two local photographers need help in a competition for the best New York State Coronavirus Mask Public Service Announcement.

Skyline99 Studios in Latham made a 30-second PSA showing the importance of wearing a mask to keep others safe. Photographer Tom Bryant said his son, who is adopted from Brooklyn, and his father are the two people featured in the video.

It’s one of five finalists selected from a group of more than 600 entries, and the only one from Upstate.

Bryant said just to be selected as a finalist in the competition is an honor.

“Personally, I would love to see all of the videos be winners and be posted, but what it’s really going to take is the support of everyone all across New York State.”

Cast your vote for Skyline99 Studios HERE.