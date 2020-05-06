Local photographer gives high school seniors free photos

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One woman in Mayfield is going the extra mile to make sure high school seniors have something to remember the year by.

Rachael Skinner, of Reflections by Rea, grew up in Mayfield and spent the day at the Pumphouse to ensure that any senior who wanted a free photo was able to get one.

She said the various ways seniors around the Capital Region have been honored shows them that the community still thinks about them during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just seen how the seniors had everything canceled this year, and it broke my heart,” Skinner said. “I went to Mayfield, and I like to help out with the community so I figured I want to give them senior portraits. You know, there’s some children that couldn’t afford senior photos, so for them, this is the only photo they’re going to get to remember their senior year.”

Once the photos are available, Skinner said they will be on Facebook for the kids to share. Families will also receive a print release so they can have the pictures printed.

