Local payroll company suddenly closes its doors

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local business owner reached out to NEWS10 ABC saying that he has no way of paying his employees and no solution to the problem.

MyPayrollHR is used by businesses across the country, including in the Capital Region.

Nearly 400 people are already part of a Facebook page sharing their outrage over not receiving their pay.

MyPayroll HR’s Facebook page has been deleted, and their parent company, Valuewise’s, website is gone.

Here is the notice that was sent to businesses:

When NEWS10 called MyPayrollHR, an automated response said no one was available to take our call.

New York State Police confirmed they are handling a complaint from a business owner in Clifton Park regarding MyPayrollHR.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the attorney general’s office, which declined to comment.

A spokesperson from the Better Business Bureau says that they haven’t received any complaints about MyPayrollHR or their parent company, so people who are affected should file a complaint on their website.