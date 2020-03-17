Local pastor prepared to feed students in his community

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local pastor is doing what he can to help feed needy students in his community.

Pastor Charlie Muller at the Victory Christian Church in Albany usually provides meals for kids in the summer when school is out of session. But now local schools are closing because of the coronavirus.

He said during this national health emergency, he’s switching gears, and despite the short notice, he’s ready to go.

“We knew we’d have to kind of get this put together,” he said. “We knew exactly what to do.”

