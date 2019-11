GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greenwich Journal & Salem Press is closing after the sudden death of one of its owners.

Craig Phalen passed away two weeks ago from a heart attack in his sleep. His family is now hoping someone will purchase the paper to keep it going.

It is among the oldest continuous-publishing newspapers in the U.S. and dates back to the 1840s.

For more information on how you can help, contact Meghan Phalen at 518-361-4066 or GJPreporter@AOL.com.