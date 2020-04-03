Live Now
Local organizations partnering to make protective face shields

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local organizations have formed a partnership to produce personal protective equipment for Capital Region healthcare workers.

Tech Valley Center of Gravity is working with other area groups to product up to 500 protective face shields at the Watervliet Arsenal and the Tech Valley Center of Gravity’s Prototyping Center.

Orders for the shields will go to Capital Region hospitals, medical clinics and other essential service organizations.

