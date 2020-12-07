ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area is teaming up with Sunmark Credit Union to help those in need this holiday season.
The groups will turn the proceeds from collecting bottles and cans into gifts for those struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.
There are three drop-off locations:
- The Albany Boys & Girls Clubhouse
- The Troy Boys & Girls Clubhouse
- The Sunmark Credit Union on Route 7 in Latham
The final day to drop off bottles and cans will be on Sunday, December 13. Drop off times at all locations are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LATEST STORIES
- Dr. Fauci: Holiday ‘surge upon surge’ could make mid-January ‘a really dark time’
- OSHA sends notices to Albany Med for COVID-19 investigation
- Local organizations helping those in need through bottle, can collections
- Injured hawk on its way to starts its new life at Ravensbeard Wildlife Center
- Local auto group donates van to non-profit