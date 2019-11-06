Local organizations continue partnership for safe pet program

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two organizations are coming together to renew a commitment to the Safe Pet Program.

The program is designed to remove roadblocks for survivors of domestic violence, so they can leave an abuser knowing their pet will be in a safe environment.

The partnership between the Montgomery County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Catholic Charities of Fulton and Montgomery Counties has been in place for eight years and has been a valuable resource for local survivors.

It ensures that the animals are cared for while survivors work to get back on their feet.

