Local organization pairs unwanted dogs with disabled veterans

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For almost five years, Operation At Ease has been creating life-changing partnerships.

The nonprofit started by Joni Bonilla, a professional dog trainer, pairs shelter and rescue dogs with disabled veterans and provides them with free guided training for PTSD service dogs.

According to their website, “Veterans attend a small group class with their dogs once a week for four months and learn the skills needed to pass the Canine Good Citizen and the Canine Good Citizen Urban (obedience titles offered through the American Kennel Club). We also work on task training to the veterans specific needs such as, buffering in a crowd and offering brace support to help with standing, to name a few.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Operation At Ease, including how to support their cause, visit their website.