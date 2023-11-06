DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local non-profit organization is offering swim lessons for children diagnosed with autism. The Autism Society Greater Hudson Region will hold the four classes at Bethlehem Middle School on December 3, 10, 17, and 30.

The whole pool will be rented out, and every child will have their own instructor. Classes will run from 2 to 3 p.m.

Space is limited. The four classes in the December session cost $100 total. Checks and money orders should be paid to the order of Autism Society Greater Hudson Region – ASGHR. Email Mary Kavaney at marykavaney@gmail.com to reserve a spot.