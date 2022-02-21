ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Apple picking season doesn’t start until the fall, but a local orchard is working to prepare their trees for spring.

Farm workers at Indian Ladder Farms were pruning apple trees on Monday. They cut off older branches so new ones will grow.

Pruning is a multi-year process that helps shape young trees to produce better when they’re older.

“With the goal of producing better quality apples, which is what a younger branch will do,” farm manager Chris Carballeira said. “Second and third year branches make the best apples, generally.”

Pruning is easier during the winter because branches don’t grow back as fast as they would during warmer months.