Local Olympic medalist honored with proclamation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Duanesburg Olympic bronze medalist Emma White received a special honor from a local assemblyman Wednesday.

White started cycling when she was 10 years old and made the Olympic team three years ago. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara presented her with a proclamation at the New York State Capitol.

The proclamation recognizes the accomplishments she made while cycling, including bringing home the bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

“It is really special,” she said. “It’s been a complete whirlwind since coming back from Tokyo, and I’ve been so welcomed since coming back to New York, and the community has been so welcoming.”

White also said the proclamation is the icing on the cake to all of the recognition she has received so far.