Local Olympic medalist honored with proclamation

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Emma White

Emma White

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Duanesburg Olympic bronze medalist Emma White received a special honor from a local assemblyman Wednesday.

White started cycling when she was 10 years old and made the Olympic team three years ago. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara presented her with a proclamation at the New York State Capitol.

The proclamation recognizes the accomplishments she made while cycling, including bringing home the bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

“It is really special,” she said. “It’s been a complete whirlwind since coming back from Tokyo, and I’ve been so welcomed since coming back to New York, and the community has been so welcoming.”

White also said the proclamation is the icing on the cake to all of the recognition she has received so far.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19