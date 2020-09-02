Local officer earns 40 Under 40 award

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany police officer has received a 40 Under 40 recognition from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Officer Steve Smith is the public information officer for the Albany Police Department. The award recognizes law enforcement professionals under the age of 40, who demonstrate great leadership, a commitment to their profession, and has a positive impact on the community.

The IACP describes Smith as someone who has been able to navigate political, social and wellness issues. He’s taken steps to set up the agency’s therapy dog program and serves on the board of the Northeast Association of the Blind.

Honored to have been selected as a 40 under 40 awardee. I’m thankful for the friendships, advice & guidance I continue to receive each day from some the best in the industry. I’m very passionate about my job & look forward to continuing to grow as a communications professional. https://t.co/z3a2tM0VBv — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) September 2, 2020

LATEST STORIES