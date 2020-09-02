ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany police officer has received a 40 Under 40 recognition from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Officer Steve Smith is the public information officer for the Albany Police Department. The award recognizes law enforcement professionals under the age of 40, who demonstrate great leadership, a commitment to their profession, and has a positive impact on the community.
The IACP describes Smith as someone who has been able to navigate political, social and wellness issues. He’s taken steps to set up the agency’s therapy dog program and serves on the board of the Northeast Association of the Blind.
LATEST STORIES
- As pandemic rages on, Congress working to avoid government shutdown
- Mexican ‘federales’ refuse to investigate organized criminal groups, Chihuahua AG says
- Local officer earns 40 Under 40 award
- Community tip leads to large heroin bust
- NJ drug dealer charged with Manslaughter