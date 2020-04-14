Local nurse shifting business to make face masks for healthcare workers, people in need

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local registered nurse and business owner is shifting production from maternity products to making and donating cloth masks.

Maria Messier and her business partner, Joanne Frank, have traded in maternity products for machine washable masks. For every one sold, one is donated to a healthcare worker or individual in need.

Cloth masks won’t protect you from the coronavirus, but they can be worn over personal protective equipment. But even on their own, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there are benefits, including serving as a reminder not to touch your face.

Messier no longer works in a hospital setting but has been an RN for more than 20 years.

“I remember what it was like, and I can only imagine the stress that these individuals are going through,” she said. “Taking care of our loved ones let alone staying safe for themselves with a lack of equipment. So if we can offer something, that again, it’s not PPE, but it’s an added layer that will hopefully give them that protection that they need.”

In just two weeks, they’ve donated 605 masks and sold just as many. You can buy them for $15 on the extendher website.

