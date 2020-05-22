Local nurse returning from NYC gets surprise homecoming parade

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—For the past 2 months Melanie Carrow Colpoys has been working down in New York City.

“To be able to help people through this rough time, is a gift to me,” said Melanie Carrow Colpoys.

But it’s she who has been a gift to so many. As a nurse at Sloan Kettering, she’s been helping to take care of those battling COVID-19.

Thursday was her first day back in the Capital Region and to welcome this hero home, friends and family took part in a drive-by thank you parade.

She was overwhelmed by the surprise parade.

“It’s a gift what COVID had done positive is to make people realize the importance of each other and not money, stuff,” explained Melanie Colpoys. “But the importance of relationships, of family, friends, how important that is to support each other.”

Colpoys said she’s grateful for all of the support she has received, but says she’s just doing her job.

“I’m not doing anything more than anyone that I work with is doing as a nurse. It’s not something that people should be put up on a pedestal for. It’s what we chose to do. I love doing it. There are people in the Trenches much more than I, and I pray for them everyday.”

This isn’t the first major crisis she has responded to. She also helped patients during 9/11.

Even though it was her first day back in the Capital Region, her thoughts are with her patients down in New York City.

“I actually wake up in the morning thinking, am I supposed to be there? Maybe I should be there. No I’ll be ready to go back. I have an incredibly supportive family, friends. I know everything is all right here, how fortuanate I am! Some people don’t have that. But I know. I’ll hop back on Amtrak and go back to New York.”