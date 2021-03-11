Local nurse, national advocate both talk one year working through COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Even one year later and after recovering from COVID-19 herself, Albany Med Infectious Disease Unit nurse Tonia Bazel says she’s never been able to relax.

“Up to this very day, I still have fears,” Bazel admits to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton. “I am stressed to the max.”

She and nursing advocates say in some ways, things are now better than they had first hoped.

“Personally, I thought it was going to last longer. Initially they were saying 18 months or longer to find a vaccination,” Bazel says.

“Nurse practitioners were able to still keep in touch with people who had chronic illnesses, such as diabetes or heart disease, or things like that through the use of telehealth.” explains Dr. Ernest Grant, the president of the American Nurses Association. “That was easier in a way, because where before you had folks taking several buses or who maybe couldn’t come in for regular treatment due to their travel or time means, well they were able to have that ease of access.”

However, both Dr. Grant and Bazel add they’re still worried for the future of New York’s nurses and those around the nation. Grant says the pandemic exposed just how unprepared the healthcare system still is.

“Even one year later, we are still having a shortage of PPE,” he explains. “What we found also was that so much of the stockpile had dry rotted because no one had turned over that supply or done a check on it.”

“We still have reports of nurses wearing a mask for several days when that mask is made for a single use. That mask is disinfected and then they’re asked to use it for several more days,” he goes on to say.

“Being labeled a hero or whatever, that’s fine if you want. We are doing our job, but we want to be able to do it safely,” says Bazel. “The number one thing they could do for us is safe patient ratios, and they’re not doing that.”

The ANA dedicated March 11 as a Day of Remembrance for more than 500 nurses nationwide who died fighting COVID-19 and the thousands more infected.

“If you know a nurse who lost their life to the COVID-19 fight, remember that person. Remember their name. Light a candle in their honor, and of course today if they know nurses who are still on the front lines, thank them for their service,” Dr. Grant says.

He and Bazel hope the next step will be supporting health care staff with better protections, patient care ratios, and mental health services to cope with the stress.

“We hear reports of eight or nine patients dying on one shift at a time, where before you might have one or two a week and time to process that. Now our nurses don’t have that time and as soon as a person passes, you’re immediately thrown back in because their bed has just been filled by someone else just as sick. Our nurses are worn out, they are exhausted,” says Dr. Grant.

“I still love my job, I’m still going to do my job, but everybody has a breaking point,” Bazel adds.