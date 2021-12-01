Local non-profit wins $10K in grant money

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local non-profit, instrumental in helping refugees and immigrants resettle in the Capital Region, walked away with a $10,000 check to help expand their after school program.

Refugee and Immigrant Support Services of Emmaus, Inc. (RISSE) was the winner at Wednesday night’s Perfect Pitch event hosted by Women United.

Five local non-profit organizations pitched their ideas and solutions to the childcare crisis in front of a panel of five sharks made up of women business leaders in the Capital Region. United Way provided the winning agency with grant money to help fund their solution.

The fan favorite, Mom Starts Here, took home a $2,500 check.

NEWS10 ABC anchor Trishna Begam was the emcee for the event at Revolution Hall in Troy.