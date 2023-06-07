ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Eden’s Rose Foundation is hosting a Collaboration Kitchen fundraising event to support South American immigrants who have relocated to the Capital Region seeking asylum. The event runs from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Eden’s Rose Foundation Community Kitchen at 498 First Street.

Two of the immigrants were professional chefs in their home countries and will make traditional South American dishes at the event. Each plate will be $20, with all proceeds going to help the incoming families rebuild their new lives. To pre-order, visit the Eden’s Rose Foundation Facebook page.