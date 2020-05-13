Local NASCAR driver stops at Montgomery County Sheriff’s office with a donation to local food banks

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Sheriff Jeffery Smith of Montgomery County wants his citizens to know that between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, the Halmar Race to Beat Hunger Hauler will be making a stop at the Sheriff’s office in Fultonville.

This NASCAR hauler is dropping off two pallets of food at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office, Wednesday.

The Halmar Friesen Racing Team sponsored the food delivery. Montgomery County resident, Stewart Friesen, is a NASCAR Truck and Dirt Modified driver.

Sheriff Smith said, “We have been doing everything we can to ensure residents in need receive food and it’s phenomenal to have the Halmar Race to Beat Hunger stop here and assist us in making a difference in our community.”

“Everyone at Halmar International and Halmar Friesen Racing is very proud to be able to support local food drives taking place in my home of Montgomery County, NY in this time of need. We all hope we can get back to our normal summer activities and of course back to racing in Fonda”, stated Driver Stewart Friesen.

The sheriff also said that they would be breaking down the two pallets of food and delivering them to three food pantries throughout the county.

