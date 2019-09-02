Local NAACP releases statement on 2015 Thevenin shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy NAACP sounded off on the investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting of Edson Thevenin.

The organization claims there is still a lot of suspicion surrounding the 2015 shooting. Thevenin was shot and killed following a traffic stop in Troy.

In August, an internal investigation into the event was made public. The investigation found that the officer who shot Thevenin, Sgt. Randy French, allegedly lied in his testimony.

The Troy City Council is set to meet to discuss the report, particularly looking at how the city went about hiring a legal expert who reviewed the department’s internal report.

The Troy NAACP issued the following statement:

The reputation of Troy is suffering and will continue to suffer if steps are not taken to fairly provide social and legal justice for Mr. Edson Thevenin. This incident is a symptom of a bigger problem for our community.