SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York movie theaters can now sell alcohol. Bow Tie Cinemas in Schenectady is among the first theaters in the Capital Region to get a license allowing them to start serving drinks.

The legislation took effect in late January. All staff members at Bow Tie have been trained at serving and handling alcohol through a special bartender education program.

Under previous rules, theaters could only serve alcohol if they had a full restaurant license.