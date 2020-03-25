Local mother shares how she approaches COVID-19 conversation with her child

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Many parents are finding themselves explaining to their children why their routines have been out of whack and why they can’t go certain places.

The reactions and responses vary depending on their age.

Marlinda Johnson is now finding the balance between explaining the situation to her three-year-old daughter, Willa, enough so that she understands the sudden change of routine, but not enough to concern her.

“We had planned on going swimming one morning at the REC center, so of course it’s the last thing we talked about before she went to bed and she was excited about it and then they closed the REC center in town. At first, she said, oh that’s ok, maybe we can go on Monday. She didn’t understand that this isn’t just a 1 day, 2 day, 3 day thing,” said Johnson.

Marlinda said after the initial let down, Willa has bounced back and remains innocently optimistic. “Kids are resilient,” she said. She said a lot of that has to do with leading by example. “If you show that you’re scared, worried, or concerned, she’s going to play right off of that. You’ve got to be tough and you’ve got to be strong for them,” said Johnson.

Johnson, a nurse herself, said she’s certainly using this as a teaching moment for her little one too. “Trying to explain what a virus is and what germs are and why we have to wash our hands so much and use sanitizer and not touch our faces,” she said.

LATEST STORIES: