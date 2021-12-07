Local moms giving a helping hand with childcare

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Whether it’s self-care, housework, running errands, or taking a break, two moms have you covered on childcare. They can help you with some much-needed time.

Me Time. You Time. is a new type of childcare facility. The business is located inside Vent Fitness in Clifton Park. Children ages 3 months and up are welcome.

Owners Erin Heid and Lindsay Parmerter fully understand the pressures of parenting and wanted to give them a break.

“I’m one of them, and I understand the stress and struggles. Our passion is just being able to help parents out,” said Parmerter. 

It is a child-friendly environment that is flexible to the needs of both stay-at-home and working parents.

There is an hourly fee starting at $11 per hour but no long-term contracts. Parmerter says it gives people convenience whenever they need someone to watch their kids.

“Everybody needs a break, even if it’s just to go the grocery store or to get a coffee,” said Sarah O’Brien.

The room used to be the gym’s childcare room, but Vent Fitness closed that service during COVID-19, and the manager decided not to reopen it. The moms then decided to open the daycare back up.

This time it doesn’t require parents to buy a gym membership or stay on the premises.

Sarah O’Brien says, as a parent, it has been a lifesaver.

“It’s hard having somebody come to your house for just an hour. So it’s nice to have a place that’s affordable and convenient just to be able to run errands, as I said,” said O’Brien.  

It’s open from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday; 5 pm. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; Saturday mornings from 9-11a.m., and at other times by appointment.

They take reservations online through a link on their Facebook/Instagram pages, MeTimeYouTimeLLC.

They also run a “date night” one to two Fridays a month where they feed children pizza while parents go out.

