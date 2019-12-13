Local middle schoolers donate items to kids in need

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students from Goff Middle School raised $2,000 and spent it on Christmas gifts for local children in need.

On Friday, the middle schoolers took the presents they purchased from Walmart into the CoNSERNS-U Christmas Store in Rensselaer. There, they met up with Columbia High School students to help organize the donated items that will go to children in low income families this holiday season.

“It makes me feel really fulfilled because I get to do all this and help other people out,” Columbia High School 12th grader Ryan Gattie said.

“It’s really quite rewarding, and some of the reward is the sharing between the volunteers and the individual who is coming to pick out their gifts for their child or their guardian,” Colleen Pidgeon, CoNSERNS-U Program Coordinator said. “They leave feeling very blessed, and they know it’s the community that did this.”

Parents can pick out toys, books, games and clothing for their little ones.

To shop at the CoNSERNS-U store, you must have proof of income, address, and proof of children’s ages such as their birth certificates.

It opens on Monday.