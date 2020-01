BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Students from a local middle school took first place in a competition that foster’s change and improvement in their communities.

It’s called the Future City Competition. This year’s theme was Clean Water, and this year’s winner was Richard O’Rourke Middle School in Burnt Hills.

Their task was to choose a threat to their city’s water supply and design a system to maintain a reliable supply of clean drinking water.