Local middle school wins 4th place at national Future City competition

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Students from a local middle school took fourth place in the national Future City competition held in Washington D.C.

Richard O’Rourke Middle School students won a local competition earlier this year in Burnt Hills and qualified for the national competition.

The theme of the competition was Clean Water: Tap Into Tomorrow. Their task was to choose a threat to their city’s water supply and design a system to maintain a reliable supply of clean drinking water.

The fourth place prize is $750 for the school’s STEM programs.

