DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local craft beverage manufacturer has been issued the first farm meadery license in New York State.

Mead is an alcoholic drink made from honey. Royal Meadery in Delmar now has a license to produce mead from state sourced honey.

In 2018, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation establishing a license for farm meaderies similar to those already available to farm wineries, breweries, distilleries, and cideries.