ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Various Capital Region McDonald’s restaurants are participating in an annual toy drive to provide gifts to children this holiday season. The toy drive, organized by local McDonald’s owner-operator Julio Morgan-Gillis, donated 100 toys last year.
From now through December 11, customers who donate a brand new, unwrapped toy at participating McDonald’s will receive a free small McCafe beverage. The toys will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region, Columbia Memorial Pediatrics, and the Boys & Girls Club of Rotterdam.
The Gillis Organization will also do a toy giveaway at one of the Schenectady locations. Participating McDonald’s are:
- McDonald’s of Albany, 161 Washington Ave Ext, Albany, NY
- McDonald’s of Glenville, 241-243 Saratoga Road, Glenville, NY
- McDonald’s of Hudson, 149-57 Fairview Ave Ext, Hudson, NY
- McDonald’s of Schenectady, 1637 Altamont Ave, Schenectady, NY
- McDonald’s of Schenectady, 500 Curry Road, Schenectady, NY
- McDonald’s of Schenectady, 1673 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
- McDonald’s of Wynantskill, 65 Main Ave, Wynantskill, NY