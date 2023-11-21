ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Various Capital Region McDonald’s restaurants are participating in an annual toy drive to provide gifts to children this holiday season. The toy drive, organized by local McDonald’s owner-operator Julio Morgan-Gillis, donated 100 toys last year.

From now through December 11, customers who donate a brand new, unwrapped toy at participating McDonald’s will receive a free small McCafe beverage. The toys will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region, Columbia Memorial Pediatrics, and the Boys & Girls Club of Rotterdam.

The Gillis Organization will also do a toy giveaway at one of the Schenectady locations. Participating McDonald’s are: