Local mayors seek solutions in D.C.

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Two local mayors are among the 270 city leaders from across the country who have gathered in Washington for an annual conference.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy are in the nation’s capital to find solutions to problems facing Capital Region cities and towns.

“Infrastructure is a common theme, and also public safety,” McCarthy said. “So delivering services from police and fire is expensive. In today’s environment, we all too often see gun violence as a factor in our neighborhoods. It was just talked about: ghost guns that are becoming more and more of an issue.”

The mayors said going to events like the U.S. Conference of Mayors makes it more clear that cities and towns across the U.S. deal with the same kinds of issues and that addressing those issues takes a human effort rather than a political one.

“I tell people all the time I come to this conference [and] I don’t know who the democratic mayors are; I don’t know who the republican mayors are,” Sheehan said. “When we’re sitting around a table and we’re talking about solutions and we’re talking about the challenges that our cities face, it’s not partisan.”

The U.S. Conference of Mayors is an annual winter meeting that began Wednesday morning and runs through Friday.