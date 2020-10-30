Local man wins NYS Industries for the Disabled award for workplace excellence

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Industries for the Disabled recently held their annual meeting for National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and the theme for this year is “Employed. Included. Essential.”

The meeting spotlights and awards recipients with the William B. Joslin Outstanding Performance Award, which exemplifies workplace excellence.

One recipient was Robert Yesse, a production worker at Liberty Arc in Amsterdam, who has become a huge asset to the manufacturing department. He does anything and everything from labeling products to running machinery and filling products when needed.

Throughout the year, he took on a role as an essential producer of sanitizers and disinfectants that helped NYSID customers and kept them protected during the coronavirus pandemic. He said knowing he can make other lives better is what makes it all worth it.

“People with disabilities can do work,” he said. “Some might do some jobs; some might do other certain jobs. A lot of people view it as ‘Oh, something is wrong,’ so they might not be able to perform as well as somebody else or do the job that’s given to them. Through hard work, it does pay off at the end of the day and can be recognized.”

Those around Yesse at Liberty Arc said his employment has helped him grow personally, calling it an understatement on the overall impact. He now has his own apartment and is able to use his income for a cell phone, meals and hobbies.

They said he shows tremendous pride in his workforce.

