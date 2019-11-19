Local man turns 100, says secret to long life is staying away from bad people

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Edward Snyder has outlived his wife, two girlfriends, and two of his four children. He still drives and lives by himself in senior apartments. On Monday, November 18, he turned 100 years young.

Snyder grew up in Cohoes and now lives in Clifton Park. He was born in 1919 and helped build and test bomber planes in World War II. He went on to build multiple experimental, home-built airplanes. He says they take a lot of patience.

“If you start something right, you’ll finish up okay,” he told NEWS10 ABC.

In addition to the planes, Snyder built his own home, practically all by himself, where he raised his family.

“It took me from May 1950 to December 1950,” Snyder recalled. “Four days before Christmas, we moved in.”

He says back then, there was no paperwork. You just bought the land and started building.

“My wife, she was nervous. She said, ‘How do you know how to build a house?’ I said what the heck. I got a book at the Cohoes bookstore. I paid $2.35 for that book,” he said.

He would read the book during his lunch breaks at work and lay the bricks before he left in the morning and again before bed.

He started a garden and would carry his tomatoes around in his pocket. He’d snack on them while he did work outside.

“You’ll never realize how good vegetables are when you pick them, cook them, and eat them. Big difference,” Snyder explained.

He built a pool. He built a hut for his granddaughter to stand under while she waited for the bus. He built a boat to take his son fishing.

He carries on the tradition with his granddaughter.

“I like fishing with him and just talking with him,” 11-year-old Marli Pippert told NEWS10.

She says her great-grandpa has made it to 100 because he has people to take care of him, and he’s “really healthy.”

Snyder attributes his longevity to not giving into peer pressure.

“I stayed away from bad people. My buddies, they would always want to go out, smoking, and drinking beer. Eh, come on,” Snyder told NEWS10.

He says his wife smoked two packs a day. She eventually quit when he told her how it made him feel.

“Ten years later, she had to go on oxygen. Once you’re on that, it’s bad,” Snyder said.

He says he never had to smoke cigarettes to relieve stress, because his stress reliever was building airplanes.

Mr. Snyder also knows a thing or two about self-control. He handed out Junior Mints, his favorite, to his great granddaughters.

“I put mine in a bowl, and I eat two in the morning and two at night. That’s all,” he said.

Snyder has kept excellent record of his long life. In his apartment, he keeps his birth certificate, diplomas from correspondence courses, and photos of every plane he’s worked on or flown.

With all the birthday wishes, Snyder’s feeling a little overwhelmed. But he has a plan.

“How can I say thank you to 50, 60 people? So I’m going to buy a card and put it on a billboard,” he said with a grin.