Local man to stand trial in murder case

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Georgios Kakavelos, 51, of Ballston Spa will stand trial following a court appearance Wednesday in Saratoga County. He is one of two men accused of murdering Allyzibeth Lamont, 22, of Gloversville, in October 2019 and dumping her body in a shallow grave.

Kakavelos along with James Duffy allegedly buried Lamont in a shallow grave near Exit 13 southbound on the Northway. Her cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

Kakavelos has been in jail since his arrest, and in January was denied a bail request.

Lamont had been an employee at Kakavelos’ business in Johnstown.

The trial has been set for June 8.

Duffy, 34, a manager at the Sub Shop Kakavelos owned, is also facing murder charges in the case. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

LATEST STORIES: