BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The discovery of sexually explicit e-mails in a local school district resulted in extensive prison time for a Schenectady County man.

Officials in the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake School District found the e-mails sent by 29-year-old Mathew Herbert in November 2018. They passed them along to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Herbert was found to have engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with a girl under the age of 17.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison.