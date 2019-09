ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A guilty plea was entered for a murder in the city of Albany.

In November 2018, Sha-Mel Rush shot and killed Tyson Williams in the area of Phillip Street and Park Avenue. He plead guilty to second degree Murder charges.

Police also believe Rush conspired with others to help him kill Williams.

He faces 25 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in November.