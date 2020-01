STOCKPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The local man arrested for setting his Stockport home on fire was found guilty of insurance fraud.

The Columbia County jury found 76-year-old Barry Goldstein intentionally had someone set his house on fire so he could collect on the $1 million insurance policy.

The district attorney said he’s grateful no firefighters were injured while trying to put out the October 2017 fire.

Goldstein will be sentenced on March 13.