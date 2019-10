(NEWS10) — A Schenectady man died in a crash with a tandem tractor trailer on the Berkshire Spur.

Police said 45-year-old George Tiggle was headed in the wrong direction on I-90 when he crashed with the truck and caused it to overturn.

Tiggle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Crews spend three hours cleaning up about 100 gallons of diesel fuel that spilled on the road.

The crash remains under investigation.