Local man charged with Attempted Murder in 2017 assault

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man was arraigned Wednesday on several charges in connection to a 2017 assault.
Duncan Maclean, 37, previously of Pittstown, was charged with the following:
- one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree;
- one count of Assault in the First Degree;
- one count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree;
- one count of Assault in the Second Degree
Officials said Maclean attacked the victim with a hammer.
Investigators uncovered the assault while investigating the death of Megan Dyer-Maclean. She was found dead alongside old railroad tracks in Johnsonville in 2018. Her death was ruled a homicide when poison was found in her body. No one has been charged for her death.
Duncan Maclean is being held on $50,000 bail.