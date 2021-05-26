Local man charged with Attempted Murder in 2017 assault

Duncan Maclean is accused of assaulting a man with a hammer in 2017.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local man was arraigned Wednesday on several charges in connection to a 2017 assault.

Duncan Maclean, 37, previously of Pittstown, was charged with the following:

one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree;

one count of Assault in the First Degree;

one count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree;

one count of Assault in the Second Degree

Officials said Maclean attacked the victim with a hammer.

Investigators uncovered the assault while investigating the death of Megan Dyer-Maclean. She was found dead alongside old railroad tracks in Johnsonville in 2018. Her death was ruled a homicide when poison was found in her body. No one has been charged for her death.

Duncan Maclean is being held on $50,000 bail.