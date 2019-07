BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man on child pornography charges last week.

Police say they arrested Anthony Scisci, 48, at his employer after they found child pornography on his electronic devices at his home in Glenmont.

He was charged with promoting a sexual performance of a child less than 17 years old and possessing a sexual performance of a child.

He was arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail.