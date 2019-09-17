Local man arrested for multiple burglaries

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police arrested a local man they said burglaries numerous local business.

Most of the businesses were Asian restaurants, according to police.

Police said they were able to catch the suspect as he was committing burglaries at the New Panda Chinese Restaurant and the Dnipro Euro Deli on Loudon Road.

Police identified Curtis Brisson as a possible suspect because of his previous convictions for similar crimes. The most recent burglaries allegedly took place between July 24 and September 10.

Officers said Brisson forced open doors and stole money from the registers. The amount of money ranged from a few rolls of change to over $1,000.