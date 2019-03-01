Local man accused of criminal sex acts with teen

On February 28th, 2019 the Glenville Police arrested 38-year-old Matthew Herbert for alleged sex acts with a 14-year-old. Herbert has been charged with rape, criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child. 

Herbert is accused of engaging in sexual contact with a 14-year-old female from Summer of 2016 to Fall of 2018.

Police say Herbert was aware of the pending arrest in January 2019 which led him to flee New York. A Felony warrant was issued for his arrest and he was captured on February 13th, 2019 by the South Abington Police Department in Pennsylvania. He was held as a Fugitive from Justice, then extradited back to Glenville for his arrest.

Herbert was arraigned in Glenville Town Court and remanded to the Schenectady County Jail with no bail.
 

